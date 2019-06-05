Mumbai: Boy dies after falling in 18 feet trench at SRA site in Kandivli
The boy had gone to play in the locality when he probably slipped into the 12-foot wide trench filled with water
A seven-year-old boy died after falling into an unguarded deep trench on Tuesday near a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) construction site in Kandivli around 1 pm. According to the police, the deceased identified as Aditya Singh had gone to play in the locality when he probably slipped into the 12-foot wide trench filled with water.
No one saw him falling into the trench but his mother found his body floating in the water and immediately alerted local residents. The body was then removed with the help of fire brigade. A police officer stated, "A probe is on to find out if the boy was playing with friends or local children, said. His father, Ranvijay, was at his workplace, while his mother, Sadhana, had taken leave when the incident occurred. "Sadhana started searching for her son around 2 pm, as he did not return home. She noticed his body around 4 pm in the trench, a few metres from their chawl."
According to the Times of India, DCP (zone XI) Sangramsinh Nishandar said a case of accidental death report has been registered and a case will be filed against the builders and those who had taken the development contract. Senior inspector Nitin Pondkule stated they were registering an FIR. The victim is survived by his younger brother and parents.
