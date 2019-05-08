Mumbai businessman smuggles Rs 31 lakh gold in wig; arrested at Pune airport
The man hid the gold in a wig which had a black belt and polythene bag in it; the person was
A Mumbai-based businessman had a bad hair day or rather, a bad wig day on Monday, when Customs officers detained him at Pune airport in order for smuggling gold worth Rs 31.13 lakh in it. The man was identified as Shahzad Baba Miya Momin, 34, from Null Bazaar.
Senior Inspector, Customs, Amzad Shaikh said, "Momin runs a fruit business in thie city of Mumbai and five days ago he had visited Dubai. On Monday at around 10 am, he returned to India travelling by an Air India flight number IX-212 at the Pune airport. We found his movements suspicious and then rank a check on his profile and then his belongings."
Also Read: Man held by customs for smuggling gold bars, 'mangalsutra' from Dubai
He added, "We noticed he was wearing a wig and asked him to remove it. Initially, he refused to do so but we forcibly took it off and found a black coloured belt with a polythene bag in it. Upon opening it we found gold that weighed around 957.10 gm. It is estimated to be priced at Rs 31.13 lakh. Momin could not give us a believable reason for him smuggling the gold and we registered a case against him."
Also Read: CBI books GST, Customs officials for facilitating gold smuggling in paste form
Momin was presented in court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody till May 21.
Stories of the Day
- 'Signs of Virginity' to disappear from second year MBBS books
- Mumbai: Your bus stop will be announced in 3 languages, but not by conductor
- Tragedy does not recognise your religion, Bhopal insists
- BMC finds 'cockroach' dahi vada eatery in Colaba to be 'unhygienic'
- Digvijay Singh: My Sanatan dharma is for unity, theirs for division
- Real estate, vehicle sales pick up in Mumbai this Akshaya Tritiya
- Anand Dighe Pratishthan's website to be launched
- Mumbai: No shelter yet for 35 pets caged in Virar flat
- Chairman, trustees in battle over BPP's place in all-India Parsi body
- Mumbai Crime: IT employee hacks into colleague's bank details, steals Rs 3 lakh
- Mumbai: HC orders state to provide woman, boyfriend with security
- Mumbai: Show-cause notices to civic bodies over polluted rivers
- 79-year old woman from Pune lived her whole life without electricity
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nagpur: Police arrest three man, recovers cocaine worth Rs 60 lakh