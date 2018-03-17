Mumbai: Civic chief of 'dirtiest' city Dombivli, gets transferred

Velarasu's Aurangabad counterpart, DM Mugalikar, was transferred after the legislature accused him of not resolving public complains against dumping



Nitin Gadkari

Two bureaucrats in the state have been transferred for their failure to manage the waste of the cities they were administering. The municipal chief of Kalyan-Dombivli, P Velarasu, bore the brunt following a public barb by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, that Dombivli was the dirtiest city in his sight, and his admonition of citizens who protested against the air pollution caused by incessant fires at the local dumping ground.

Velarasu's Aurangabad counterpart, DM Mugalikar, was transferred after the legislature accused him of not resolving public complains against dumping. The city of Marathwada is facing the issue for about a month with no solution. On Thursday, the city's police chief Yashaswi Yadav was sent on forced leave after all-party legislators demanded disciplinary action against him, accusing him of police excesses during protests.

Govind Bodkhe (fisheries commissioner) replaced Velarasu (appointed as joint MD, MSRDC). Mugalikar got the insignificant post of secretary of Marathwada Development. The post of municipal commissioner of Aurangabad is still vacant.

