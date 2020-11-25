Mumbai: Commuters scoff as Central Railway puts stickers on seats for distancing

Local trains on Central Railway got social distancing markers on the seats of all compartments as a part of the COVID-19 protocol enforcement on Tuesday. Commuters, however, remained unimpressed, saying there needs to be voluntary effort.

"The markings are a part of an awareness drive so that the fact that commuters need to maintain a safe distance from each other is hammered continuously, even while travelling onboard local trains. In addition to this, COVID awareness posters are also being posted in local rakes and at stations," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Commuters reacted sharply to the idea and when there is a crowd, even the popular fourth seat is in use nowadays.

"This is not possible given the crowds on trains. People will tear off such stickers, knowing our public. Office timings should be based on locations and proximity which will solve the commuting problems," said commuter Amarnath Sathe.

Another commuter, Shweta KV, said that people have not been maintaining social distancing in trains. "I was travelling today and saw three people sitting on one seat instead of two. People need to keep the distance voluntarily," she added.

"An empty place in the train is sacrosanct and the popular fouth seat is in use even now. People wear masks, look away from each other, but do not compromise on the empty seat," Shankarsan Dalvi, another commuter added.

Mandar Abhyankar, administrator of the Mumbai Train Updates Forum that has over 23,000 members and who ran a debate on his group about the stickers and social distancing on Tuesday, said that most commuters find the stickers useless.

"Many just narrated what they face during local train travel nowadays. Given the crowds in Mumbai, it will be difficult to implement the decision. Many want office timings to be staggered and other technological solutions," he said.

Wall collapse delays trains on harbour line

CSMT-bound traffic on the harbour line between Kurla and Chunabhatti stations was stopped for 40 minutes after a portion of the boundary wall of the old DC power substation collapsed onto the tracks around 4.15 pm on Tuesday. "There were no injuries, and rail traffic was restored by 4.55 pm," CR's chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said.

