Mumbai: Couple tries to cross bridge on bike in Panvel, washed away

The incident took place at Umroli village along Matheran road, around 15 kilometres from Panvel at 7:30 am

A couple was washed away while they were crossing a bridge on a bike above Gadi river at Panvel on Tuesday.

The couple has been identified as Aditya Amre, 30, and Sarika Amre, 28.

According to the police, the river was swollen because of incessant rains in the area over the past few days. The bridge was low and did not have any railings. The river water was flowing above the bridge.

A police officer from Panvel taluka police station told Hindustan Times, “As the couple was crossing the bridge, the water level of the river increased all of a sudden and the strong current washed away the couple with the bike.”

The local residents raised an alarm and informed the police and the fire brigade officials about it.

The official added, "The fire brigade officials are now searching for the missing couple in the river. An NDRF from Khopoli has also been called in. We have learnt that the couple was not local residents of that area. They were staying in a rented house in the village over the past few months."

