Mumbai: Court allows woman to have baby with estranged husband

national

The court directed the couple to seek consultation with a marriage counsellor and fix a meeting with an IVF expert within a month

Representational image

In a rare plea before a family court, a 35-year-old woman caught in a divorce sought a second child with her estranged husband. She pleaded for conception through the restoration of conjugal relations or in-vitro fertilisation before her biological clock times out.

The court in the order, cited international treaties and laws on personal autonomy and reproductive health to back her "reproductive rights" as being the "basic civil rights of a human being". The court directed the couple to seek for consultation with a marriage counsellor and fix a meeting with an IVF expert within a month.

Meanwhile, the husband opposed the plea as being illegal and against social norms. Holding the woman's request for her husband to donate his sperms for artificial insemination as a "legitimate, eugenic choice of hers" the court directed the couple to an assisted reproductive technology (ART) expert.

According to the Times of India, the court backs woman’s plea, sends the couple to ART expert. The estranged couple has been directed to go for "clinical consultation about the prospect and success of the (ART) procedure in their case". "A key aspect of personal autonomy are reproductive rights, which entail rights to make sexual and reproductive decisions," the United Nations International Conference on Population and Development had stated in its steering 1984 document.

Also Read: Mumbai con couple's 'master bait': Donate sperm, earn lakhs

The couple, both professionals, have a minor child. The husband, who is based in Mumbai, had filed for divorce alleging cruelty by her in 2017 and the woman approached a court in Nanded for restitution. But while both petitions were pending, the woman also approached the Nanded family court in 2018 with a plea to have another child with him. Her plea stated that since she is 35, her fertile years are limited and she wants a second child as a sibling to her first and support her in her old age.

Also Read: British man to become first UK male to have a baby

Top news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Sharmila's decomposed body was 'found in refrigerator'

While the Mumbai police has not been successful in locating Avdhut Shinde, who has been missing for over a month after the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila, it has been revealed that Sharmila's decaying body was recovered from the refrigerator of the rented house she resided in with Avdhut and their children. The Dutch police neither confirmed nor denied this. (Read full story)

Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in 48 hours

Good news is in store for Mumbaikars irritated with the hot and humid weather — monsoon is finally expected as the new week begins. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the northwestward movement of the low-pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected during next 48 hours on the west coast, which includes Mumbai. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Tired of police inaction, citizens nab conman in Andheri

Fed up with the pace of police work over nabbing a serial conman, a group of citizens decided to catch the fraudster who posed as a politician, director, and producer to cheat dozens of people. He would promise them a flat through his artists' quota or offer them a role in his films. (Read full story)

Passengers drugged, robbed by three 'friendly men' on Delhi-Mumbai train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) are looking for three people who drugged and robbed three commuters who were travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The trio has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital, in Bandra, where they have been under observation for the last two days. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Gang breaks into 2 shops in Palghar, leaves only with cupcakes

A gang of four, suspected to be a couple and their two children, broke into two adjacent shops in Palghar in the wee hours last week. Interestingly, one of the shops is a cake manufacturing unit, where the man broke open the shutter lock using an iron rod and pulled it up to create a narrow space to sneak into the shop. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates