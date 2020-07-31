Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old man arrested for stalking woman patient in COVID-19 hospital in Thane

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Thane's Kapurbawdi police on Thursday arrested a man under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for insulting a woman. The accused, identified as Fazlehaq Mohammed Ummar Khan, is a resident of Turbhe. The accused was arrested after the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) filed a suo moto complaint against the accused.

According to the police officials, the 20-year-old man was arrested for stalking a woman patient, who was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital set up by the civic body at Global Impact Hub in Balkum, Thane. After the alleged incident came to light, the civic body increased security at the hospital and set up surveillance cameras, reports Hindustan Times.

On Tuesday, the victim in her complaint told the hospital authorities that labourer repairing the washroom in the hospital was staring at her. After scanning the CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Khan, who was working for the hospital as a plumber on a contract basis.

A heated argument took place when the hospital authorities confronted Khan. He was beaten by the crowd when he tried to escape. After a video of the attack was shared on social media, the hospital authorities decided to take action against the accused but the victim refused to file a complaint.

Anil Deshmukh, senior inspector, Kapurbawdi police station said, "We took the victim’s statement but she was not keen on filing a complaint. However, later the civic body approached up to file a FIR on the incident. With the help of the CCTV footage, we identified and arrested the accused on Thursday evening."

Vishwanath Kelkar, deputy commissioner, TMC, said, "Immediately after the incident, we increased security at the hospital gates and added surveillance cameras at various points in the building. We have decided to file a complaint as such incidents should not be ignored."

