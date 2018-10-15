Mumbai Crime: 29-year-old man arrested for molesting woman in running train

crime

Avijaat took advantage of the peak hours of the Mumbai suburban train and began inappropriately touching the woman from behind

The Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday evening arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman who was travelling in a Churchgate bound train from Virar. The accused has been identified as Avijaat Singh (29) and has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code that pertains to sexual harassment and molestation.

The woman was travelling back from Jivdani temple which is located in Virar along with her relatives and boarded the Churchgate bound train on her way back home. The woman and her relatives boarded the train from Virar and were supposed to get down at the Andheri Railway station. Since the woman was accompanied by her family which included men and women, they got into the general compartmnet rather than opting for a ladies compartment. Upon the train reaching Borivali station the woman and her family stood near the door as they were supposed to get down at Andheri station.

When the train reached Borivali station, the accused Avijaat got into the train and stood behind the woman, as it was peak hours, he took advantage of the situation and began inappropriately touching the woman from behind. Upon sensing bad touch the woman kept her hand between him and her to avoid any unnecassary touching.

Amidst all the rush, the woman realised that her hand was wet and she turned back to look at what exactly was the problem. To her shock and suprise, the accused, Avijaat's pants were unzipped and his private parts were flashing in front of her eyes to dismay. The woman in no time informed her family members about the incident, after which the accused was dragged out of the train at Andheri Railway station, as reported in the Free Press Journal.

The woman along with her family members then registered a case against Singh and got him arrested by the Andheri government railway police. In the meanwhile, the Andheri GRP booked the accused under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman.

The accused will now be produced before the court on Monday.

