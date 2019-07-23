Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old man found dead inside flat in Oshiwara

crime

The deceased identified as Vicky Natti Ganji, was residing with his father in flat number 311 at Narmada building, which is located near Heera Panna Mall.

Representational Pic

Faizan Khan

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment located near Oshiwara Police Station. The incident was reported at the police station at around 9.30 pm in the evening. The deceased was taken to Cooper Hospital and was declared brought dead.

The deceased identified as Vicky Natti Ganji, was residing with his father in flat number 311 at Narmada building, which is located near Heera Panna Mall.

According to the Police, when they reached on the spot he was found lying on the floor in the apartment of Narmada building. A bullet was found inside him.

Also Read: Married man befriends woman in Dubai; has sexual relations on pretext of marriage

"We received the information from the deceased's father who claimed that someone fired shots from outside. We are verifying facts and will ascertain all details once these facts are confirmed," said a senior officer of Mumbai Police.

As per sources, Ganji resided in the flat with his father after he divorced his wife a year ago. If reports are to be believed, the deceased was apparently jobless at the time.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara

As per information, on Monday evening between 8 to 8.30 pm a laundryman entered the flat but now one opened the door. In the meanwhile, the deceased's father, went on his usual evening walks in the compound. After they managed to break the door open, they saw Vicky's body lying there. They immediately informed the police and took him to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead.

"We are examining the CCTV footage inside the building and nearby areas and are also taking a statement from the deceased's father. The weapons used for the crime are yet to be recovered," the officer added.

As this copy was filed, a registration of an FIR for murder under section 302 of IPC and relevant sections of arms act was in process. Confirming the incident, Additional Commissioner west region, Manoj Kumar Sharma said, "We are currently verifying facts about the entire incident."

Meanwhile, the police suspect the involvement of drugs in the murder case. Cops also suspect the deceased's father, as no one was seen entering the building. The cops have taken in the deceased's father for questioning.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates