Mumbai Crime: Anonymous caller threatens singer Udit Narayan with harm

Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan approached the police two weeks ago to register a complaint against an anonymous caller who has been threatening to harm him for a month. The caller has not demanded any money. Cops have located the number in Bihar and will dispatch a team to the place to look for the man.

Narayan, who resides in Andheri West, first approached the Amboli police two weeks ago, after which cops began inquiring into the case. According to police sources, the singer has received two to three calls from the accused, wherein he has been verbally abusive and threatened Narayan with harm.

When the caller refused to stop, the matter was escalated to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC). Presently, Amboli police and AEC are conducting parallel investigations.

Sources said the caller's mobile phone has been located in Bihar. Crime branch officials also learnt that the caller's number is registered in the name of a man who used to work as a security guard in Narayan's building. Cops detained the guard who said his mobile phone had been stolen while he was travelling to Bihar. Cops confirmed the theft. Narayan said, "He must be a fan. I don't think any of these calls are serious," without divulging any other details.

