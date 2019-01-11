Mumbai Crime: Bollywood stuntman saves minor girl from stranger molesting and showing her porn

crime

The stuntman caught the accused showing pornography to the victim on his phone and molesting her. The incident took place outside the stuntman's house in Mahim on Sunday, January 6.

Representative image

Bollywood stuntman and assistant director, Asif Rashid Mehta saved a nine-year-old girl from her molester in Mahim.

The 20-year old accused has been arrested by the police. Mehta caught the accused showing pornography to the victim on his phone and molesting her. The incident took place outside Mehta's house in Mahim on Sunday. The victim's mother registered an FIR. The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Asif, who has done stunts in movies like Jodha Akbar, Race 3 and yet-to-be-released Cheat India, told Mumbai Mirror, "I found it to be very suspicious. After reaching my house, I went up to the window and looked outside. I saw the man touching the girl inappropriately. I knew then that something was wrong and decided to confront the man."

At first, Asif asked the man if the girl was known to him and questioned him as to why were they standing near his building.

“The man first told me that the girl was his sister, but I noticed that his pant was unzipped and the girl looked traumatised. I asked the girl where her mother was. She said that she was somewhere nearby. When I asked her whether the man was her brother, she replied in the negative. I checked his mobile phone and saw that there were some obscene clips. Noticing the commotion, a crowd gathered at the spot along with some people who knew me. The girl was leaving the spot to find her mother. I asked a man in the crowd to accompany her and inform her parents," Asif told the daily.

The accused, who was a labourer was taken to Mahim police station. Later on, the girl reached the police station along with her mother.

As evidence, Asif had also recorded the conversation he had with the accused and would share it with the police if required.

The girl told the police that the man asked her to touch his private parts. An officer from Mahim police station said, "The accused has been booked under POCSO Act. On Monday, January 7, he was produced at the court that remanded him in police custody."

