Mumbai Crime: Burgling best friends held for Rs 62 lakh theft at doctor's home in Jogeshwari

crime

The theft occurred on July 13, when the doctor, Sukhvinder Singh Duggal, and his family were in Bangkok attending a family member's wedding

The accused had stolen 80 gold and diamond ornaments, 16 imported watches, seven imported perfumes, six ties, 90 pieces of artificial jewellery and two laptops

The Amboli police have arrested two men on Monday from Chandigarh and Mohali for allegedly burgling a physician's home in Jogeshwari west. The theft occurred on July 13, when the doctor, Sukhvinder Singh Duggal, and his family were in Bangkok attending a family member's wedding.

The accused stole jewellery, imported wrist watches and perfumes worth Rs 62,04,641. Cops have recovered all of the property. After returning from Bangkok on July 16, the Duggal family registered the FIR on the same day against house help Sanjeev Debu Ray, 24. "After successfully executing the theft, Ray took a train from CST to Delhi and then to Chandigarh, where both the accused shared the stolen property," said senior PI Bharat Gaikwad of Amboli Police.

Also Read: Thefts in Mumbai Railways: Man's mobile phone stolen at Charni Road; other robbed at Masjid



Accused Sanjeev Debu Ray and Anil Ramchandra Ray are childhood best friends

Sanjeev was assisted in the theft - through a video call, no less — by his childhood friend Anil Ramchandra Ray, 31, who was arrested from Mohali. "Both the accused are childhood friends, they planned the theft during the physician's absence as the family trusted him blindly," said API Ravindra Kalamkar who arrested the accused with his team comprising constables Deepak Ghavre, Sanjay Rane, Prakash Nage and Sandeep Sangle.

"This was a very difficult case as cops had no information about the house help. Despite that, we recovered 100 per cent of the property. We request citizens to share information with the police before employing any house help," said DCP Ganesh Shinde. Reacting to the arrests, Dr Duggal said, "I always knew that the Mumbai police is the best and they proved it. Kudos to the officers of Amboli police. I had never thought of getting all of my stolen property back."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Fatka gang accused booked for 'trying to cause death'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates