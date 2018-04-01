Mumbai Crime: Businessman gives chase to taktak gang, recovers stolen Rs 5 lakh

The Borivli Police have registered a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code

Representational Picture. (Illustration/Ravi Jadhav)

A businessman followed and nabbed taktak gang member who robbed his five lakh rupees from his car. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 11:25 am in Borivli west.

According to the police, Dhanaji Makwana a businessman by profession, was in his car and when a person came and dropped some cash near his car. The man then knocked at his car window and told him that his money had fallen down. When Makwana got down to pick up the money, another person opened the door on the other side of his car and stole a bag full of cash.

Fortunately, Makwana saw the thieves and followed them. The cheating duo crossed the road and ran into an auto. Makwana however, did not stop and he too, took another auto and started following them.

After around 1 kilomere of the chase, the taktak gang members' auto stopped at a traffic signal where Makwana's auto overtook them. The businessman managed to catch one of the robbers, but the other managed to ran away.

An officer said," When Makwana caught him he was trying to break free. At that time a police van was passing from there, they stopped to see what happened why two people fighting and then they came to know about this incident."

The arrested accused has been identified as Yasin Dhobi 21, while the absconding man was identified as Danish haling from Uttar Pradesh's Merrut district. The police also found that Danish was staying at a guest house and that he had come to Mumbai to solely execute the Crime.

The Borivli Police have registered a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. They have also recovered the full amount which was stolen.

Also Read: Four Men Arrested For Electricity Wire Theft From Delhi Metro Network

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates