Mumbai Crime: Child steals valuables worth Rs 3.9 lakh from wedding reception

A 'minor' thief made away with a major haul from a wedding reception on Thursday in Mira Road. A child allegedly stole valuables and cash belonging to the groom, bride and their relatives, worth over `3 lakh. An FIR was registered at Nayanagar police station on Friday, on the complaint of the groom's brother, Deepak Singh.

According to the police, after the wedding, a reception had been held at Radha Krishna Hall. Vasai resident, 32-year-old Chandan Singh, had got married to Laxmi Rawat. Both the bride and groom were on the stage and their relatives and friends were greeting them. The groom's mother, Nandidevi, was looking after a bag on the stage, in which the valuables, including the jewellery of the bride, cash and mobile phones were kept.

The complainant, Deepak Singh said, "Around 10:40 pm we realised the bag was not to be found. We asked family members, relatives and friends, but no one had seen it. Then we checked the CCTV footage, and saw a child take the bag and leave. The bag contained a gold necklace (60 gms) other jewellery, cash, and three mobile phones, all valued at around `3.93 lakh." "We have registered the case under section 379 (theft) of IPC and are looking for the accused. We have taken CCTV footage and the video recording of the wedding," said senior PIKailash Barve.

