Mumbai Crime: Delhi 'placement agent' arrested Mira Road job seeker loses Rs 50,000 to job racket

The Government Railway Force (GRP) busted a job racket after arresting a man from Delhi for cheating people under the pretext of giving jobs, posing as a placement agent. The police acted after receiving a complaint from a man who lost Rs 50,000 while registering to the online job portal run by the accused, Indian Express reported.

According to the police, on March 16, 2019, a man, Sunil Gavad (27) received a call from the accused, identified as Abhiva Gupta, while waiting for a train at the Mira Road railway station. He received an email from the accused, asking him to register to the online job portal that directed him to Rs 10 and send a one-time-password (OTP) that he received on his mobile phone.

Seconds after he shared the OTP, he saw Rs 25,000 being deducted in two installments, said police, Gavad then approached the Government Railway Force (GRP) after a case of cheating was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

While probing the case, the police found that the money was transferred to two banks based in Delhi. They also found that Gupta was running an agency with two other men where they called job seekers and asked them to transfer small amounts of money, a senior inspector with the GRP said.

The GRP has also written to Google to know the authenticity of the online job portal run by Gupta, to gain access to the details of the website through which the data of the job seekers have been leaked. The GRP are also on a lookout for his accomplices.

