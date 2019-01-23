Mumbai Crime: Duo held for extorting Rs 19 crore from British national

crime

The NRI who shifted to Mumbai in 1998, gave the accused Rs 19 crore in instalments from 2008-2017

Representational image

Mumbai crime branch unit 9 have arrested two people for allegedly cheating a British national worth Rs 19 crore. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sarfaraz alias Aman Anup Khanna and his associate Kishor Nathani. Khanna had earlier been arrested by the crime branch for rape and cheating which was registered by a female actress last year.

According to the Police, the complainant, Amarjeet Singh Ubhi, 69, an NRI had shifted to India in 1998. Khanna met him in 2008 and introduced himself as Raj, a real estate agent and advised him to invest in properties in Mumbai. After several meetings with the accused, Ubhi started trusting him and gave him Rs 19 crore from 2008 to 2017 in instalments to invest in Mumbai, Goa and other cities across India.

An officer said, "Ubhi read the actress case in the newspaper where the same accused was arrested and then he learnt the fact that he is not Raj and had cheated many people. After that, he approached the crime branch."

Soon after, crime branch officials made inquiries in the case and found that a cheating and forgery case had been registered in Bandra police station before against Khanna and his associate Kishor Nathani, 54, who is a car dealer by profession. The duo was produced in the court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till January 28.

