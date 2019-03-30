Mumbai Crime: Duo who killed man at LTT caught from Govandi

crime

The VB Nagar police registered an FIR in the case and the two were eventually arrested from Govandi

Representational Image

The Enforcement Directorate's crime branch's unit-V solved a murder that took place on February 18, with the arrest of two accused, one of whom is a minor. The deceased was identified as Kamla Prasad Yadav, 22.

According to Dilip Sawant, DCP, detection, Yadav had come to Mumbai on February 26 to meet his mother and brother. Yadav lives in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where he does farming. His mother and brother had reservations for February 19 to go back home to UP, while Yadav had yet to buy his ticket.

On February 18, Yadav decided to visit his uncle's in Jogeshwari, but stopped at LTT first to buy his ticket. He was carrying a box of sweets in a plastic bag and was walking towards LTT, when the accused, Mohammad Sadiq, 19, and the minor spotted him. They felt he was carrying money in the plastic bag and stopped him. They told him that the police were conducting a check further on and his valuables would be at risk. Yadav told them that he was capable of looking after himself and tried to walk away. But, the duo tried to snatch his bag, and Yadav retaliated. Sadiq then brought out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

"They ran away after taking his plastic bag and a passer-by who found Yadav bleeding, took him to hospital, but he was declared dead before admission," Sawant said. The VB Nagar police registered an FIR in the case and the two were eventually arrested from Govandi. They told the cops they were drunk that day and had snatched a mobile phone from BKC before going to LTT where they attacked Yadav.

