Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for molesting college student in Dadar

crime

The victim was on her way from the Western line to the Central line at Dadar station when she stopped on the FOB and the accused walked up from behind and touched her inappropriately

Representational image

A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday for molesting a collegian at Dadar station. The accused identified as Amitkumar Prakash, a carpenter and hails from Uttar Pradesh. The 21-year-old victim is a degree college student. The incident occurred around 12.45pm on Saturday, when she was on her way from the Western line to the Central line at Dadar station. She stopped on the FOB after walking a bit and the accused approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

According to Times of India, the girl raised an alarm after the incident, policemen patrolling the bridge immediately took the accused into custody. On Sunday, he was produced before a railway court and has been booked under section 354 (a) of IPC for sexual harassment

Recent molestation cases in Mumbai

A special court has granted bail to an elderly doctor from suburban Bandra, accused of molesting his neighbour's 14-year-old daughter. Special POCSO judge S J Gharat recently granted bail to the 63-year-old doctor, Kumar Ram Kanuga, in connection with the incident that took place nearly a month ago. According to the prosecution, the victim had gone to the house of the accused, who has been practicing medicine for the last 35 years, to collect the keys to her residence, which her mother had kept with him. When she went to his house, the accused molested her and also passed lewd remarks at her, the prosecution told the court.

The Thane rural local crime branch arrested another serial molester following the arrest of the serial rapist Rehan Qureshi. The alleged serial molester identified as Mahfuz Shaikh (21) was arrested from Mira Road and then handed over to the Nayanagar police, where two molestation cases were filed against him - that of an 11-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman. Shaikh who is allegedly impotent has molested more than 12 children and women to prove himself physically fit for sex because his wife left him a month after their marriage considering him impotent. He was allegedly involved in many rape and molestation cases with more than 20 girls and women in the past 15 months.

The Juhu police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly flashing and making vulgar gestures at women and college students while riding his bike between Juhu and Khar. According to the police, he has been identified as Nitin Bharadwaj, a resident of Malad. Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "Bharadwaj used to target women and students near malls, gyms and other public areas along the Santacruz-Juhu-Khar stretch. To avoid being seen in CCTV footages, he would wear helmets all the time." Speaking to mid-day, Pandharinath Wavhal, senior PI of Juhu police station said, "We have been receiving several complaints about the same type of offence. A team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya, and after working on the case for 90 days, we finally caught hold of the accused."

