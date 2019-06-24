Mumbai Crime: Man beaten by woman's husband for touching her inappropriately

crime

The woman was with her husband at Kandivli railway station when the accused touched her inappropriately

A youth was beaten up by the mob for allegedly touching a lady outside the Kandivli station on Sunday evening. The woman was with her husband when the accused touched her inappropriately. When she accosted him, the accused started abusing her. On seeing this, the woman's husband grabbed him and began beating him. He was joined by 10 to 12 other people who later handed him to the police.

Senior inspector Nitin Pondkule Kandivali police station said, "The incident is reported and we are in the process of filing an FIR."

