Mumbai crime: Man drugs, robs passenger at CST, held

The Government Railway Police arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly drugging a man from Karnataka on an outstation train and robbing him of valuables which were worth Rs 1.22 lakh.

Hemant Bavdhankar, senior inspector of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) GRP told Hindustan Times, "The accused, Sameer Biswas, is a habitual offender and suspected of robbing many train passenger similarly."

The accused's latest victim, Akshay Shantaram Indulkar, 29, runs a school in Bagalgot district of Karnataka. Indulkar told the police that he travelled to Thane on August 25 to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. He boarded the CSMT-Gadag Express to return to Karnataka at 9:30 pm. The accused posed as a fellow passenger in the train and befriended Indulkar. The police said that the two became familiar and the accused offered a laddoo to the victim.

Indulkar felt drowsy after eating the laddoo and fell asleep. The laddoo was allegedly laced with sedatives. “I woke up at 8.30am the next day when the train had reached Karnataka. I found all my belongings — mobile phone, finger ring and the bag which had my wife’s gold mangalsutra — worth an estimated âÂ¹1.22lakh, were missing along with Biswas,” he mentioned in his statement.

Indulkar was admitted to Kumareshwar Hospital in Bagalkot for treatment and returned to Mumbai and filed a complaint with the CSMT GRP early this month. The police checked the CCTV footage of the railway stations and identified Biswas. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

