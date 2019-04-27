Mumbai Crime: Man held for defacing Congress posters at Metro stations

crime

According to the police, on Tuesday, the accused allegedly barged into the premises of the Mumbai Metro unlawfully and scribbled over posters and hoardings put up at the Metro station

The Andheri police, on Thursday, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a man who entered the Mumbai Metro premises unlawfully, scribbled over posters and hoardings of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and wrote 'chor' next to them. The accused, identified as Nilesh Bachulal Rathod, was arrested by the cops and was later released on bail in the matter.

According to the police, on Tuesday, the accused allegedly barged into the premises of the Mumbai Metro unlawfully and scribbled over posters and hoardings put up at the Metro station. The accused did not stop at one station, but was found doing it at several Metro stations from Versova to Ghatkopar. After the staff of Andheri Metro noticed the defacement, the authorities concerned of Mumbai Metro took the matter to the Andheri police station.

"The person accused was arrested and told us that he was unhappy with the Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his jibe 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While travelling on the Metro he saw various hoardings of Rahul Gandhi put up along the route and later he decided to put some remarks on the posters," an officer said.

"As per the complaint, he has defaced posters at several stations between Versova and Andheri on the Metro line 1," the officer added.

The complaint was made to the Andheri police on April 23 and after examining the details of the person, he was arrested on Thursday and later granted bail in the matter.

Senior officer of Andheri police station, said, "The accused has been arrested as per the Delhi Metro act section 64 (1) (Penalty for unlawfully entering or remaining upon metro railway or walking on metro track), 72 (defacing public notices) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995."

