Mumbai crime: Man sets himself on fire as wife refuses to return home

An angry husband committed suicide by setting himself on fire when the wife refuses to return from maternal home on Sunday in Samtanagar Kandivali east, he set himself on fire while he was talking to his wife on a video call.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Kisan Dhotre alias Chandu, who was residing in Kandivali. On Sunday night, he allegedly tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire. He sustained 90 per cent burns and died during the treatment in the hospital.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Chandu was living in Kandivli with his parents and worked at an e-commerce platform as a delivery boy. He was married and had a two and a half year child. His addiction to alcohol annoyed his wife and in anger, she left her in-laws and was living in her maternal home in Kudal Konkan 15 days back.

"He was asking his wife to come back but she refused to return until he did not leave his drinking habit. On the day of the incident, Chandu called his wife by making a video call and insisted on her to come back, but she refused to come. Annoyed by this, he poured the kerosene during the video call and threatened her to commit suicide. When she refused, in anger he poured the kerosene and set himself on fire," said a police official from the Samtanagar police station.

At the time of the incident, everybody was outside the house when he set himself on fire and his body started burning. He himself came out of the house in a burning condition. His relatives tried to extinguish the fire and rushed him to the Shatabadi hospital.

He had 90 per cent burns and his condition was critical. He was under observation and died after 24 hours (on Monday) of the incident in the hospital during the treatment. "We have registered an ADR and are doing the investigation," said a police official from Samtanagar police station.

