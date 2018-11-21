Mumbai crime: Most wanted burglar runs out of luck after stealing from cop in Charkop

crime

The Charkop police have arrested a wanted burglar who had a history of breaking into houses and stealing valuables and cash. The thief was apprehended when he was escaping after robbing a policemen's house in Charkop. The culprit had stolen jewellery, which the cop had saved for his marriage.

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Harun Sardar, who has committed over 50 robberies in the city. He is in the top of the list of most wanted burglars in the city and wanted in several police station across Mumbai for crimes he has committed.

Sardar was arrested after police identified him after scanning CCTV footage. After enquiring about him, the Charkop Police got valuable information from the locals that Sardar's wife had given birth to a baby girl at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli, a day before the burglary took place. Sensing that Sardar would definitely come to the hospital to meet his wife and newborn, the police laid a trap and apprehended him when he arrived.

The cop whose house was burgled by Harun Sardar is attached to the Samtanagar police station and he resides with his brother. He is due to get married next month, and the ornaments were saved for his future wife-to-be.

On the day of the incident, the constable was sleeping and his brother who had gone out, had locked the door from outside. But when he returned, he was shocked to find the door unlocked and things scattered on the floor of the house.

The incident was reported to the police, and a search via CCTV footage from nearby areas revealed the identity of the burglar. An initial attempt to catch Harun Sardar in Malvani failed as he got wind of the police trap and escaped. The cops were second-time lucky and nabbed Harun at Shatabdi Hospital when he went to meet his wife and newly born baby girl.

Harun Sardar apparently has two wives, one stays in Jogeshwari and the other one resides in Malvani area.

During investigations, Sardar revealed that he is a habitual gambler and after every robbery, he used to gamble by selling the ornaments he stole. In the past few months, he claimed to have lost over Rs 30 lakh in gambling.

A police official confirmed that the accused had confessed about the crime. Harun Sardar has been booked under various section of IPC. He was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody till November 21, said the official. The cops have recovered several stolen valuables from Sardar.