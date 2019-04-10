Mumbai Crime: Naked, headless body of woman found in Vasai

crime

The body tied to a gunny bag with cement was found in a water body on Monday; cops are yet to identify the woman

The naked and headless body of an unidentified woman was discovered on Monday in a water body located in Vasai. A few passers-by noticed the body in Maljipada village in Naigaon (east), at around 10.30 pm and informed the Valiv police. An officer said, "The body was tied up in a gunny bag with cement to ensure it stayed at the bottom of the lake."

"The woman, believed to be in her 20s, had a red-coloured thread tied around her right wrist. The body was not decomposed, indicating that it may have been dumped hours before it was noticed," he added. According to TOI, the police is still on the lookout for the missing head in order to identify the woman head and further investigation is underway.

In another murder case, the dead body of a naked man was found in the jurisdiction of Navghar police station. According to the police, they had received a call from one Dilip Pawar, a lab assistant at a college, who told them that he had spotted the body lying near a crematorium. The local police and Crime Branch officials shifted the body to Rajawadi hospital for post mortem. Police found the face was burnt with chemicals, there was a hole on the left side of the chest and cuts on the neck. An officer said, "We have registered an FIR against unknown accused under Section 302 of IPC and are investigating the case."

