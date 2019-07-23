Mumbai Crime: Restaurant manager molests female ex-colleague at Bandstand

crime

Representational Pic

A 30-year-old manager of a popular bar and restaurant was arrested on Thursday by Bandra police for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old former colleague who came to meet him. The accused called her to Bandstand, Bandra and while they were together, he touched her inappropriately despite her refusal.

According to the police, the victim was working in the same restaurant a year ago as a receptionist.

In her statement, the victim said that she went to meet the accused as he wanted to catch up after a long time. After their telephonic conversation, she agreed to meet him in Bandra and had also informed her parents about the same.

At 8 pm on Thursday, while they were at Bandstand, the accused tried to touch her in an inappropriate way despite her asking him to stop.

"The victim kept saying that she was there to meet him as a friend and did not have harbour any feelings for him. Despite this, the accused paid a deaf ear and continued touching her. The victim immediately left from the spot and later on, informed her family. The next day, she visited the police station and registered an FIR against the culprit," said an officer.

"We recorded her detailed statement. As she was jobless, she went to meet the accused after he contacted her. Taking advantage of their friendship, the accused began touching her.

After recording her statement before a female officer, the case was registered. A night duty officer along with the detection staff arrested the accused from the restaurant after registering the offence under section 345 of IPC.

The accused was arrested and produced before the Bandra magistrate court, which then put him in police custody for further investigation.

