Mumbai Crime: CISF constable held for molesting advocate at Kurla railway station

The CISF constable allegedly pushed her and touched her inappropriately when she was walking towards the exit at Kurla station

Representational picture

A 49-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable has been arrested by the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a woman.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday, when the 26-year-old woman, who is an advocate by profession, was leaving Kurla railway station. The arrested accused has been identified as Nasir Shaikh, who is posted at the CISF unit, Daru Khana, Reay Road.

Speaking to mid-day, the woman said, "I practice in the Bombay High Court and was on my way home. I boarded a train from CSMT, alighted at Kurla railway station and was walking on platform number 1, towards the exit when suddenly the accused pushed me and touched me inappropriately." She said she shouted at him but he told her that he was a cop and she should shut up. The woman's father, who is also an advocate, said, "He was trying to escape by threatening her saying he is a cop.

But she continued to shout at him and soon some RPF staffers arrived. She explained what had happened and they took her and him to the GRP station."

Police said Shaikh kept telling the GRP that he was a cop. When they asked him to show his identity card, it was revealed that he is a CISF constable.

N Inamdar, senior inspector, Kurla GRP, said, "As per the woman's statement we registered an FIR against him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and arrested him. He was produced in court which granted bail on a Rs 5,000 cash bond."

"I am surprised to find that people in uniform indulge in such acts. The police should take strict action against them," the woman's father added.

