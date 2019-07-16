Mumbai Crime: Sahar police bust milk adulteration racket, four arrested

crime

The Sahar police seized 350 litres of milk worth Rs 16 thousand during their raid

Adultered milk pouches seized by Sahar police

On Tuesday, the Sahar police managed to bust a milk adulteration racket at Sahar Gaon, near Mumbai International Airport Mumbai. The Sahar police managed to nab the four accused who were caught red-handed while they were packing Amul milk pouches inside the hutment. The four accused have been arrested under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Prevention of Food Adulteration Act.

According to the police, Police Inspector (PI) Kadam of Sahar Police got a tip-off late on Monday evening. Acting on the tip-off, raids were conducted early in the morning on Tuesday while the accused were inserting water in Amul milk pouches which were supposed to be sold to the consumers later in the day. Along with along PSI Nagral, PSI Bodke and PSI Jain, PI Kadam conducted the raid.

Confirming the raid, Senior PI of Sahar Police, Shashikant Mane said, "Based on the information received, raids were conducted and 350 liters of milk worth Rs 16 thousand were seized from the house and the accused were arrested."

He further added, "We are investigating as to since when this racket was running in the area. We are also looking to if any other suppliers are involved in the racket. After packing the pouches, two of the four accused used to go to every household who have fixed the daily milk with them to see the milk pouches."

