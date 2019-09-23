MENU

Mumbai crime: Seven-year-old gang-raped, three arrested in Kalyan

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 10:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

According to the police, the girl had gone missing after which she was found with injuries near her house after being raped by the men

Mumbai crime: Seven-year-old gang-raped, three arrested in Kalyan
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Kalyan. According to a report in the Indian Express, the police was quoted saying that the men have been taken into custody and the girl undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A senior officer was quoted in the report saying that the girl who had gone missing, was found injured near her house. Her mother registered a complaint with the police against the three men and got them arrested. The men are known to be the residents of Kalyan.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man rapes woman in Juhu under pretext of interviewing her for a job

Meanwhile, the girl has sustained injuries and is said to be traumatised by the incident. The doctors have kept her under observation. The police said in the report that they are following up with her parents for further investigation in this case.

