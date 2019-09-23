Mumbai crime: Seven-year-old gang-raped, three arrested in Kalyan

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Kalyan. According to a report in the Indian Express, the police was quoted saying that the men have been taken into custody and the girl undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A senior officer was quoted in the report saying that the girl who had gone missing, was found injured near her house. Her mother registered a complaint with the police against the three men and got them arrested. The men are known to be the residents of Kalyan.

Meanwhile, the girl has sustained injuries and is said to be traumatised by the incident. The doctors have kept her under observation. The police said in the report that they are following up with her parents for further investigation in this case.

