Mumbai Crime: Taxi drivers arrested for stealing lids of manholes in suburbs

The accused would halt their taxis during the crime in order for people to believe that they were trying to repair their vehicles when actually, they would steal the lids.

Pictures of both the accused taxi drivers who stole lids off manholes. Pics/ Faizan Khan

The Jogeshwari police on Wednesday arrested two taxi drivers for allegedly stealing the lids of manholes at several places in Andheri, Jogeshwari and Amboli. On August 18, both accused were caught red-handed while stealing lids in Jogeshwari. After the arrest, the cops managed to recover four more lids from them. The police also suspect that they have been doing it since long. Both accused are in police custody up to August 24.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Kalam Khan, 32, a resident of Nalasopara and Neeraj Ratilal Singh, 23, a resident of Sakinaka.

After several manhole related deaths, mainly Dr. Amrpurkar's in 2017, the BMC has claimed that they put lids on manholes but they are often stolen and the cops have not been acting upon it. After keeping a tab on them, they managed to spot them on CCTV cameras after which the police took them into custody.

Picture of the lids which were stolen of the manholes

The Modus Operandi

According to the police, the accused would halt their taxis during the crime in order for people to believe that they were trying to repair their vehicles when actually, they would steal the lids. They would then sell off these lids in different areas. The value of these lids are between Rs three to four thousand.

"We have been keeping a tab on them. After several complaints from the BMC about lids on manholes being stolen at different locations, the two were arrested under section 379 of IPC and relevant sections of public property act," said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of West region.

The Police also suspect that the duo is part of a gang. "We expect to recover more lids from the duo and suspect that there are others involved in the crime too," said an officer.

