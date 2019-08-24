Mumbai Crime: Teen arrested for kidnapping minor girl in Dadar

mumbai

The case came into light when the accused, identified by the police as Pradeep Pramod Dorate, an Aurangabad resident, was spotted by the police on August 22 at 6.20pm, in suspicious circumstances

An 18-year-old was arrested by the railway protection force in Dadar for kidnapping a minor girl. The 15-year-old was brought from Aurangabad to Mumbai. The case came into light when the accused, identified by the police as Pradeep Pramod Dorate, an Aurangabad resident, was spotted by the police on August 22 at 6.20pm, in suspicious circumstances.

According to the police, after being approached, they were taken to the RPF office and interrogated, where the girl gave her parents’ contact numbers. When contacted Dorate’s family, his brother informed them about him running away with the girl and her parents registering a case against him in Valunj police station in Aurangabad, said a police officer.

After the girl’s family filed the complaint, the Valunj police station registered the case against Dorate under section 363 of Indian Penal Code and was on a lookout for him. The RPF then contacted Valunj and informed them about finding Dorate and the girl.

"After doing all formalities, the case was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) Dadar, for further necessary action," informed another officer.

