Mumbai Crime: Three men rob container driver in Sewri; arrested

The accused were out of cash and wanted to buy some drugs for their party so they decided to commit the crime

Three men have been arrested by Sewri police for looting a container driver in the wee hours of Friday. According to the police the trio identified as Farukh Khan (20), Shahadat Shaikh (22) and Ali Shaikh (24), are all residents of Wadala. The sub-inspector of Sewri police station, Kiran Mhandhare stated, " We received a complaint from the driver after which we registered the offence against the unknown persons and started an investigation. The accused was then tracked down within an hour."

The police scanned the CCTV footage and found the bike based on its number plate which was used in the crime. During the investigation, the accused revealed that they were out of cash and wanted to buy some drugs for their party. When they failed to arrange money they decided to commit the crime.

They followed a container under the freeway near Sewri and Farukh Khan overtook the container and parked his bike in the middle of the road forcing the victim to halt his vehicle. Two of the accused walked up to the victim and demanded money threatening him with dire consequences. The accused then robbed the driver and his assistant and fled the scene. According to the police, the accused are history-sheeter and have used the same modus operandi to dupe people before. The trio was produced before the court on Saturday where they have been remanded police custody.

