Mumbai Crime: Three steal furniture, dental equipment from clinic in Kandivli; arrested

According to the police sources, the clinic was opened up by one of the complainant's doctors a day or two after the inauguration. It was later revealed that the accused was none other than the doctor's employee.

The Kandivli police have caught three accused who were allegedly involved in a burglary case at a dental clinic in Kandivli. Just a day after the inauguration of the clinic, the accused broke in and fled taking all the furniture’s, machines and dental instruments.

According to the police sources, the dentist, doctor Yogesh Mundde who opened a clinic at shop number 501 and 502 (godown and clinic) located at Acme shopping centre.

A few weeks ago, on June 16, when he visited his clinic, upon opening the shutters, he was shocked to see his clinic was empty as he was robbed of all his furniture and dental instruments from the clinic and godown. He then approached the Kandivli police station and registered a complaint.

The police then registered a burglary case and began investigations, checking the CCTV camera which revealed the burglar.

After taking a close look at the CCTV footage, Dr Mundde identified one of the accused as Jahangir Shaikh, who was working with him since the last few years.

Under the supervision of DCP Sangramshingh Nishandar, senior inspector Nitin Pondkule along with his detection team including API Mukund Yadav, PSI Deepak Hinde, PSI Abhinay Pawar, traced and caught Jahangir from his Mira road residence and recovered the stolen property.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Jahagir's wife was in the dental equipment supplying business. The accused had given her stolen goods to sell. We are now trying to identify if she was aware of the robbery or not," said a police official from Kandivli police station.

"We have recovered all the equipment including the machines and furniture from the accused's house. We also managed to nab two other accused who are involved in the crime - identified as Hamid Khan (22) and Rajiullah Khan (25). They were produced before the court and all the accused were remanded police custody till June 25," said DCP Sangramsingh Nishandar.

