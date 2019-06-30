Mumbai Crime: Two men steal valuables in local trains; arrested

crime

Mumbai crime branchâs Unit-VII arrested two people in connection with robberies in local trains

Pic courtesy/Suraj Ojha

Mumbai crime branch’s Unit-VII has arrested two accused who stole valuables from passengers in the local trains. According to Satish Tavre, inspector of crime branch, following a tip-off about the laptop thieves hiding somewhere near Antophill, a team was dispatched to the location where two people identified as Salim Shaikh (50) and Ramesh Shetty (36) were arrested.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three steal furniture, dental equipment from clinic in Kandivli; arrested

The arrested accused used to travel in local trains during the peak hours and taking advantage of the crowd, used to rob off the passengers. The accused also targeted commuters in long-distance trains and stole valuable of the passengers who were sleeping in reservation compartments. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that there are already several cases registered against them and they have committed crime at Harbor line, Central line and Western lines. Police also seized 9 laptops and 16 mobile phones from the accused. "We have handed over the accused to Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation.

Also Read: Woman steals Rs 30 lakh from office in Bandra, buys cars and runs away with lover

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates