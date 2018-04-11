Mumbai Crime: Two molest woman, misbehave with friend at Andheri theatre

The two men are alleged to have passed lewd comments at the woman before misbehaving with her friend forhaving objected

Representational Picture

Two people were arrested for molesting a woman and misbehaving with her friend at an Andheri (East) theatre. The incident occurred on around 3:30 pm on Monday when the woman, and a male friend were buying tickets for an afternoon show.

Based on the woman's complaint, the duo were arrested by the Sakinaka police. The two men are alleged to have passed lewd comments at the woman before misbehaving with her friend forhaving objected. The accused have been identified as Nazir and Rizwan and an FIR has been lodged against them.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a source as having commented on the incident, stating, "The woman was with her friend and after buying the tickets they were at the food court of the theatre before the show started at 3:30pm. One of the accused made a vulgar comment at the woman and her clothes. He was first staring at her, which irked the woman and her friend." In the fight that ensued, the accused are alleged to have physically manhandled the woman and her friend.

