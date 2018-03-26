Mumbai Crime: Undertrial stabbed to death, girlfriend's brother suspected

The Bhandup police are on the lookout for the main suspect who is currently absconding

Representational Picture

An undertrial was dead on Saturday with multiple stab injuries on his neck and stomach. Officials from the Bhandup police are investigating the murder and suspect the victim's girlfriend's brother to be involved in the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Shetty, who was arrested in 2015. He was recently let out on bail. The Bhandup police are on the lookout for the main suspect who is currently absconding. The accused is thought to have committed the crime around 4 am, and dumped the victim's body in an autorickshaw.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Zone 7's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akhilesh Singh, as having stated, "After getting out on bail in February, Shetty had been harassing his girlfriend as she was ignoring him."

As per reports, Shetty wanted his girlfriend as was planned before his arrest. However, the girl's brother did not want her to get married to a criminal and allegedly decided to avenge her harassment by the victim. Further, witnesses believe that the victim visited the girlfriend's house on the day of the murder. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Debt-Ridden Businessman Stabs Wife, 3 Children

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates