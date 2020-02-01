Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

One tight slap

Actor Tapsee Pannu is a non-nonsense woman, on screen and off it, if that expression is anything to go by. She was at a media interaction surrounding her upcoming film on domestic violence, in Andheri on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Back in business

Housed in the long-shuttered Rolls Royce showroom at Kemp's Corner, Gustoso had built a reputation for itself as one of the best Italian fine-dines in town. But it had been shut for a while for renovations. The good news is that the place is now back in business, with five distinct dining areas, revamped interiors and a new-look bar.

That's not all. They have also invested in a Eurocave, a cutting-edge wine preservation system, and iFavine, a patented system for wine aeration. The menu includes a mix of some of the old favourites including suppli, a traditional Roman street food, and new introductions like burrata. Give it a go.

They are trying to UN-do the harm

Many scientists are of the view that we change the lexicon of "climate change" to "climate emergency". That's how severe the situation seems to be. The onus thus lies on every individual to do their bit to protect the environment. But some people — like Afroz Shah and Dia Mirza — go the extra mile.

No wonder, then, that they have been included in a list of 27 key United Nations influencers who have tirelessly worked towards ensuring a better future for the planet. Announcing his inclusion on the list, Shah wrote on social media, "Imagine if a list is prepared for loving your mother or families this way. Millions will make it to the list. That's what's required to save our planet – a list of millions." Hear hear.

Time for action

For those Mumbaikars who are truly keen to bring about change, popular media platform Youth Ki Awaaz is bringing a two-day residential workshop to the city for the first time. It is here that young people will get acquainted with social media tools that, in turn, will enable them to create online campaigns that translate into climate action by decision-making authorities. The best campaigns will receive a grant of '50,000.

Anshul Tewari, founder of the platform, told this diarist, "Action usually comes at a time when the damage is already done. The campaigns will look at a framework that enables long-term impact. The first day will see participants divided into groups and hypothesising on climate campaigns, while they will work in an individual capacity on day two."

Kamra performs with flying colours

The last we saw or heard of Kunal Kamra was from the video aboard a flight with Arnab Goswami. While he has been vocal about his plight, the last thing we expected was a surprise performance.

But at Stand Up for India, where comedians got together to raise funds for the anti-CAA protests, Kamra made an appearance after an introduction by Varun Grover where the latter said that Kamra was there since he couldn't fly anywhere else. In his trademark style, Kamra took on the current government in his jokes, but stayed clear of the recent incident. Kudos to him for retaining his funny bone in times of trouble.

Wear pride on your sleeve

Since 2008, Mumbai's LGBTQ+ community has taken to the streets every year around this time to ascertain their rights. But this year, the cops have dampened the celebrations after denying permission for the rally that was meant to start from August Kranti Maidan. Instead, there will now be a sit-down gathering at Azad Maidan. But that hasn't held back the gay community in Mumbai, who are still looking forward to standing up for their cause.

And one person who will be joining them is director-producer Mozez Singh. He hosts a talk show called Azaad Awaaz, where different people from the community discuss what their sexual orientation means to them and how others perceive it. The tales of self-acceptance, dealing with discrimination and bigotry, and celebrating the power of love have made it one of the biggest talk shows on the subject in the country. And what's more, there are 200 shirts that he will hand out that spread the message of universal love. Lay your hands on one of them even as you lend your support. Even if you are straight.

