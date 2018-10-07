Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

national

Candid, much?

Anuradha Mahindra and industrialist husband Anand get ready to pose for photographer-director Atul Kasbekar at the Project Nanhi Kali's Proud Fathers For Daughters annual fundraiser in Bandra West on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Dutta to tell it all?

While Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar have given the media enough fodder for the last two weeks, the publishing world doesn't want to be left far behind either. Sources told this diarist that literary agents and publishers in Delhi are making a beeline for a book deal with Dutta. Though nothing has come out of it yet, if it were to happen, it wouldn't be a bad idea after all. "I think Tanushree's revelations are the #MeToo moment of Bollywood. It would make a cracker of a book and something far more timely than the compromised hagiographies flooding the market," says Kanishka Gupta, founder of literary agency Writer's Side.

Raghav returns

If you are a 90s pop music lover, you will surely remember Raghav. Yes, the same one who sang Angel Eyes and Let's Work It Out. After his last album released in 2012, Raghav is back with a song six years later. "Maayera is about knowing that the love is more important than its flaws," the Canada-based singer said about his song. The Saavn's Artist Original song has a distinctly Bollywood sound, and reminded us of the time he collaborated with AR Rahman and Shilpa Rao for the 2012 Indian film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. "This is vintage Bollywood with a modern bassline," he said. Maybe the song will launch a new phase in the R&B singer's career.

Some passed the Test, others didn't

The sizzling manner in which Prithvi Shaw slammed his century on Test debut at Rajkot on Thursday, there is no reason why he cannot put this West Indies attack to the sword again in the next Test at Hyderabad.

Shaw's supporters would then hope that he retains his place in the team for an extended period. Interestingly, the last three Indian batsmen to score a hundred on Test debut are not in the present team — Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Clearly, it's hard to live up to expectations post a promising debut. Let's go deeper into the past. Before Gundappa Viswanath's Test debut hundred against the visiting Australians in 1969-70, none of the previous five successful debutants (Lala Amarnath, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig and Hanumant Singh) scored another hundred. Viswanath broke that jinx as it were before Surinder Amarnath and Pravin Amre joined the list of debutants who couldn't add on to their debut ton.

Then there's Mohammed Azharuddin, who carved three hundreds in his first three Tests against England in 1984-85. In 1996, Sourav Ganguly scored a hundred immediately after his 131 in his debut at Lord's and Virender Sehwag's debut 105 on the 2001-02 tour to South Africa was followed by 22 Test hundreds. In the above lines, we have indirectly given you a list of all Indians who have scored a hundred on Test debut. Wonder whether you figured that out.

When Naseer tried to vape

You can hear all the gossip just by hanging out at Prithvi Theatre. While we were waiting for Atul Kumar's Detective Nau-Do-Gyarah to start, we chanced upon quite a few famous faces, such as actors Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta, who were turned away on Tuesday because they had arrived ticketless and the show was house-full. We also caught actors Vinay Pathak and Ragini Khanna milling in the audience. But, the best of all was Naseeruddin Shah, who had arrived with his brother, Zaheer, and their respective wives.

Always up for new experiences, Shah also tried the vape for the first time. When asked of his opinion, he was overheard saying, "It's good. It feels like a shisha. Those nicotine patches and all that sh** is also supposed to wean you off. Doesn't work." We hope this will.

Medallists still waiting for achhe din

It was a proud moment for the nation, and especially Maharashtra, when India made a haul of 69 medals at the recently held Asian Games. That of the entire winning contingent, 14 were from the state, was an added honour. Which is why, it only seemed legit when Devendra Fadnavis announced on Twitter that the state would give a cash reward to those who came back with medals. It was Rs 50 lakh for the gold winners, Rs 30 lakh to silver medallists and Rs 20 lakh to the bronze winners. That was in August. It's October now and winners from other states have enjoyed their honouring ceremonies, but those from Maharashtra still await their achhe din. Will the CM

keep his word?

