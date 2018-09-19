Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

Yami Gautam

Here's why Yami wants IIT students to mind it

For all the talk of progress in India, why is it that many people in the country still feel stigmatised about the idea of visiting a therapist? It's a question that actor Yami Gautam will address at a talk she will give in IIT Powai.

Gautam will speak to the students about the importance of mental wellbeing on the whole, and how different industries have their own unique challenges, which is why seeking help is the best way forward when the going gets especially tough. Here's hoping that the students latch on to her every word, and follow the advice that the dishy actor dishes out.

Picture shuru in Pondi

Pondicherry, an erstwhile French colony has long been a favourite getaway and a hub for good food, yoga and relaxation. But now, the quaint coastal town has something on offer for cinephiles as it braces for the upcoming Pondicherry International Film Festival (PIFF 2018), an independent festival that will showcase over 100 films across four categories.

The festival, which has been organised in partnership with France by a streaming platform, is being closely mentored by its brand ambassador and actor Adil Hussain. Speaking about it, Hussain said, "Pondicherry brings light into my heart. I had been in Pondicherry since 1995. It played one of the most important roles to help me grow as a person and an actor. I am delighted that the 1st Pondicherry International Film Festival is taking place there. Please let's make this event a big success by participating in it with our presence and love."

In memory of a beloved freedom fighter

As the city celebrated the sixth day of Ganeshotsav with full gusto yesterday, Mumbai's East Indian community remembered the man who, together with Lokmanya Tilak, started it all.



Kaka Baptista's bust

It was the 88th death anniversary of barrister Joseph "Kaka" Baptista yesterday, and the Mobai Gaothan Parishad (MGP) ensured the community didn't forget the noted East Indian's contribution to India's freedom struggle. The MGP team, along with local representatives, visited Baptista's grave in Sewri Cemetery, and later assembled at his bust at Boot Bangla in Uttan.



Mobai Gaothan Parishad's team at the Sewri Cemetery

There, Leo Colaco, president of Maharashtra Machimar Federation and member of World Fishermen Forum for People, announced his plans to work towards renaming the Judicial Academy at Dharavi Beth Island after Baptista.

Sean Kingston set to return to India

The forecast for the year ahead looks good if you're a music lover in India. First, it was British singer Jay Sean who dropped by the city. Next, we have legendary pop guru Bryan Adams touring in October.

So, when we hear that Sean Kingston of Beautiful Girls fame will be performing in the country soon, it's perhaps the best cherry on the cake we could ask for. Although the dates and venues stay undecided, the management has confirmed the singer's India visit this year.

Morimoto is back

Wasabi by Morimoto at The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai is turning 14, and to celebrate the occasion, we hear chef Masaharu Morimoto is coming to town. He is slated to do three dinners only in early October.

While the menu is under wraps, it will be an omakase-style set menu. When this diarist met him during his last visit to the city, and the famed restaurant in 2015, the 63-year-old, dressed in shorts and a fedora, had revealed jovially his plight of having to tweak his menu in the first year of the restaurant's launch.

Mera anmol ratan



Tina Ambani adjusts son Jai Anmol Ratan's tie as they arrive with Anil Ambani for their company's AGM at Birla Matoshri Hall on Tuesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

