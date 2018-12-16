Mumbai: Double decker bus dashes with scooty in Kalina, two injured

national

Two persons on a scooter were injured after a double-decker bus on the Kurla-Santacruz route swerved its path and dashed into a tree on Saturday.



A BEST spokesperson said the incident occurred at 9:11 am when the bus on route no 313 was passing Military Outpost at Kalina, the bus driver heard noise coming from the bus wheels and the driver braked hard, leading the bus to turn right, dashing on a wall and a tree.

In the process, a scooty (MH-02-GH -3027) coming from opposite direction came in contact of a middle left portion of the bus and slipped. The scooty riders, John A.Sequeira, 58 (Scooty rider) and Manilal Honraj Panveli, 26 (pillion rider) were injured. While Sequeira's left leg was fractured, Manilal Panveli's left leg, as well as left hand fractured and they, were shifted to VN Desai Hospital, Santacruz.

The bus was on its way from Kurla station west from Santacruz station east. Officials said the preliminary investigations found that the bus was facing problems with the front-end shackle pin of front right side road spring coming out and axle shifting backwards.

