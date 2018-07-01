Mumbai: Elphinstone Road bridge likely to open next week

Western Railway chief public relations officer, Ravinder Bhakar, told mid-day, "The bridge is almost complete and the last stages of roofing and paint job is pending

After a long wait, Western Railway's new 12-metre bridge at Elphinstone railway station is likely to open for commuters next week. Western Railway chief public relations officer, Ravinder Bhakar, told mid-day, "The bridge is almost complete and the last stages of roofing and paint job is pending. It should be ready by early next week."

The bridge is a link between Parel and Elphinstone stations and therefore is expected to provide big relief to commuters.

