Mumbai: Elphinstone station renamed Prabhadevi at inaugural event

The Western Railway on Wednesday formally effected the name change of Elphinstone station to Prabhadevi station. But, the new signs were quickly covered up so that MP Rahul Shewale, who had made the demand in Parliament, could inaugurate them at midnight.

The station had been named after Lord John Elphinstone, the Governor of Bombay in 1853, when the railways started in India. Text/Rajendra B. Aklekar, Pics/Bipin Kokate

