Mumbai: Ex-employee held for Rs 5.5 lakh theft from Mulund bar

Accused had distracted security guard, enlisted help of three others to break into the bar and flee with the loot



Prem Thapa

A 26-year-old has been arrested for stealing Rs 5.5 lakh from a local bar and restaurant in Mulund. The accused, identified as Prem Thapa, was a former employee at the restaurant, and worked there until four months ago. According to the police, the owner of Sandeep Bar and Restaurant in Mulund West had reported the theft on December 18.



Uttam Pariyar

After scanning CCTV footage, the police learnt that one of the accused had tried to distract the security guard, who was guarding the back gate. "Meanwhile, three men walked in, broke the locker and escaped with the cash," said an officer with the Mulund Police. While police failed to gain any leads in the case, they increased surveillance in the area. On December 28, when the Mulund Police was patrolling the area, they saw the security guard of the bar hold a person by the collar. On inquiring, the police learnt that he was the same man who had tried to distract the guard on the day of the crime. Further investigations revealed that he previously worked at the bar.

"Thapa was familiar with every corner of the bar and knew which vault had all the money. He took advantage of that," said Shripad Kale, senior inspector of Mulund Police. The other accused have been identified as Uttam Pariyar, Arjun Lal and Vinod Basel. While Pariyar has been arrested, the other two are still at large.

