Mumbai food: 8 delicious mango dishes you must try during summer

These mango dishes available in different restaurants in Mumbai are absolutely unique and delicious



Chili Mango Ceviche

Here is a list of eight mango dishes that you must try in Mumbai restaurants during the summer season. These dishes are unique, delectable and are available only during the mango season. Take a look.

1. Mango Pizza at Pi Bar and Kitchen: Pi Bar and Kitchen brings Europe to India with its exotic summer special menu. The pizza is made with fresh mangoes and exotic ingredients imported from different parts of Europe. Do not wait and visit Pi Bar and Kitchen for the delicious Mango Pizza.

Where: B12 Ghanshyam Chambers, New Linking Road, Opposite City Mall, Andheri (W)



2. Brown Mango Puff at CocoaMaya: The Brown Mango Puff can be eaten as a dessert or an afternoon snack. Light and flaky flavours of puff are blended in custard and mango-butter puree to make the dish. Simple and unique, this dessert is light, sweet, and rich in flavours. One plate of Brown Mango Puff costs Rs. 150 plus taxes

Where: Plot 89, Shivai Dongre Industrial Premises co-op Soc Ltd, 89, Andheri - Kurla Road, Andheri (E)



Brown Mango Puff



3. Frito Di Mango Brochettes at All Elements: Frito Di Mango Brochettes is ideal as a lunch accompaniment. Mango and Brie cheese, served on crispy garlic bread, can also be converted into skewers by lightly roasting the fruit and dairy product. If you want to pamper your taste bud, you must try Frito Di Mango at All Elements. This unique mango dish is priced at Rs. 305 plus taxes

Where: Satchit Anand, Opp Ram Mandir, 12th Road, Khar West



4. Mango jalebi at Khandani Rajdhani: If you are fond of Indian food, then head to Khandani Rajdhani for the summer special Aam thali. Indulge in the summer special menu that comprises Mango Lassi, Aamras, Mango Malabari Kadhi, Mango Jalebi and Amrakhand. Out of all these, the Mango Jalebi is the unique and most preferred one.

Where: Across all Khandani Rajdhani outlets



5. Mango Panna Cotta at The Bombay Bronx: This is one of the most sought after summer desserts. Mango Panna Cotta is made with mango puree, milk and sweetened cream in not more of 10 minutes. Drop in to The Bombay Bronx and savour a plate of chilled Mango Panna Cotta during summer.

Where: 101, Hub Town, Akriti Sky Bay, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill



6. Puri Aamras at Pancham Puriwala: A mango lover should not miss the Aamras thali at this iconic eatery in South Mumbai. The thali consists of a big bowl of Aamras and five masala puris. Savour this seasonal dish without burning a hole in your pocket.

Where: 8/10, Perin Nariman Street, Borabazar Precinct, Ballard Estate, Fort



7. Mango Waffles at Glocal Junction: This modern day dining has introduced mango waffle in their summer menu as a tribute to the mango season. This delicious and offbeat dessert is made with fresh Alphonso mangoes. Ditch the regular waffles for a plate of summer special mango waffle at Glocal Junction. Mango waffle goes well with honey or maple syrup. Top it with vanilla ice cream for additional taste.

Where: Plot No B-57, Ground & First Floor, Morya Bluemoon Building, New Link Road, Andheri (W)



8. Chilli Mango Ceviche at Raasta: This refreshing dish is made of rock shrimp marinated with mango pulp, white wine vinegar, onion, red jalapeno, and cilantro. Served with khichiya papad, Chilli Mango Ceviche is an ideal dish for a hot summer day.

Where: 4th Floor, Rohan Plaza, Road no. 5, Ram Krishan Nagar, Khar

