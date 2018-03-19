Mumbai Food: Here's what you can try from authentic Parsi cuisine, this Navroze

What' a festival without tasty, authentic food? As Parsis ready to celebrate Navroze this week, we tell you what to try from their plate

For jardaloo ma marghi

Bhonu is what the Parsis call a proper meal. Head to this eatery that is set to celebrate the new year with a range of traditional Parsi dishes served on a single platter — the vegetarian and the non-vegetarian bhonu. While the former includes delicacies such as saria, Russian salad, gajar mewa nu aachar, vegetable cheese pattice, patra ni paneer and masala ni dal, the latter comes with an added chicken pattice, mutton masala pulav and jardaloo ma marghi. Round up the plateful with a generous helping of falooda and malida.

TIll April 1, 12 pm to 12 am

At SodaBottleOpenerWala (Lower Parel, BKC, Powai and Thane outlets).

Cost '600 plus taxes for veg bhonu and '700 plus taxes for non-veg bhonu

For spinach crepes with champagne cream

If you're headed to catch a show of the Swan Lake ballet this Navroze, stop for a meal with a twist. From lila lasan nu eedu and mutton pulav to spinach crepes with champagne cream and dulce de leche ice cream (in pic), there's a lot to sample.

On March 21, 8 pm onwards

At Cafe at the NCPA, 2, Dorabaji Tata Road, Nari­man Point.

Cost '1,950 plus taxes

For mutton pulav

Another lip-smacking Navroze bhonu awaits, and there's a whole lot to choose from. In the vegeta­rian lagan nu bhonu, tuck into lagan sara nu stew, khari bhindi and sali vegetable.

Non-veg lovers, choose fromâÂÂsaas ni macchhi, patra ni macchhi, sali margi, marga ni farcha, mutton pulao with dhansak dal

and more.

Time 8.30 am to 11 pm

At Jimmy Boy, Vikas Building, off Horniman Circle, Fort.

Cost '700 onwards

For boneless chicken farcha bites

Most homes in Iran celebrate this festival by setting up a Haft Seen table, which is like a thanksgiving table, full of seven or 14 things that start with the letter S or Sh. Keeping this in mind, Bawi Bride has come up with a new pop-up that comprises farcha bites with sumac hummus, seer ni marghi and layered appled cake to name a few.

TIll March 31, 12 pm to 12 am

At The Sassy Spoon, ground floor, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point.

Cost '2,000