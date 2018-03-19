Mumbai Food: Here's what you can try from authentic Parsi cuisine, this Navroze
What' a festival without tasty, authentic food? As Parsis ready to celebrate Navroze this week, we tell you what to try from their plate
For jardaloo ma marghi
Bhonu is what the Parsis call a proper meal. Head to this eatery that is set to celebrate the new year with a range of traditional Parsi dishes served on a single platter — the vegetarian and the non-vegetarian bhonu. While the former includes delicacies such as saria, Russian salad, gajar mewa nu aachar, vegetable cheese pattice, patra ni paneer and masala ni dal, the latter comes with an added chicken pattice, mutton masala pulav and jardaloo ma marghi. Round up the plateful with a generous helping of falooda and malida.
TIll April 1, 12 pm to 12 am
At SodaBottleOpenerWala (Lower Parel, BKC, Powai and Thane outlets).
Cost '600 plus taxes for veg bhonu and '700 plus taxes for non-veg bhonu
For spinach crepes with champagne cream
If you're headed to catch a show of the Swan Lake ballet this Navroze, stop for a meal with a twist. From lila lasan nu eedu and mutton pulav to spinach crepes with champagne cream and dulce de leche ice cream (in pic), there's a lot to sample.
On March 21, 8 pm onwards
At Cafe at the NCPA, 2, Dorabaji Tata Road, Nariman Point.
Cost '1,950 plus taxes
For mutton pulav
Another lip-smacking Navroze bhonu awaits, and there's a whole lot to choose from. In the vegetarian lagan nu bhonu, tuck into lagan sara nu stew, khari bhindi and sali vegetable.
Non-veg lovers, choose fromâÂÂsaas ni macchhi, patra ni macchhi, sali margi, marga ni farcha, mutton pulao with dhansak dal
and more.
Time 8.30 am to 11 pm
At Jimmy Boy, Vikas Building, off Horniman Circle, Fort.
Cost '700 onwards
For boneless chicken farcha bites
Most homes in Iran celebrate this festival by setting up a Haft Seen table, which is like a thanksgiving table, full of seven or 14 things that start with the letter S or Sh. Keeping this in mind, Bawi Bride has come up with a new pop-up that comprises farcha bites with sumac hummus, seer ni marghi and layered appled cake to name a few.
TIll March 31, 12 pm to 12 am
At The Sassy Spoon, ground floor, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point.
Cost '2,000
Ideal corner
At 12/F/G, Hornby View, Gunbow Street, Fort.
Call 22621930
Cafe military
At Ali Chamber, N Master Road, Fort. Call 22654181
Zazie bistro and grills
At 25, Ground Floor, Satra Plaza, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Call 9004979679
Kyani & Co.
At 657, Jer Mahal Estate, Marine Lines. Call 22011492
Sassanian boulangerie
At 98, Marine View, 1st Marine Street, Dhobi Talao. CallâÂÂ22098001
