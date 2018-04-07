Mumbai food: These unique dishes made from different mango variants are a must try

Look beyond Alphonso and explore a variety of the king of fruits with these dishes

Meaty delight

"Badami is very sweet and tasty, and cheaper than Alphonso. It doesn't have a lot of fibre, which makes it easy to macerate and purée. It works well with prawns or lamb. We make a mango salsa, a mango mint coulis and marinate the lamb chops in mango purée along with seasoning. The mango juice is soaked up by the meat, which is then served with brown rice and cous cous. Add a little lemon juice or other citric acid to enhance the flavour of the meat and the mango. Totapuri also works great for sauces and to cook meats," says Ruffy Shaikh, executive chef, Hotel Peninsula Redpine.

At: Peninsula Redpine, Andheri East

Call: 30151747

Cost: '2,000 (available on request)



Pic courtesy Instagram.com/Healthygoa

Mango(a)

"We are trying to develop a bunch of recipes using semi ripe mango as all the ripe mangoes available now have been artificially ripened. What I am waiting for, and everyone should try, is the Mankurad mango of Goa (will be available after three weeks). It's a sweet variety that is very fleshy.

Mankurad has a lot of depth of flavour; it's juicier than the Alphonso and drips when you eat it. As the season ends, Goans make mangaad with it. A staple, this jam is eaten with poee and butter throughout the year," says Hussain Shahzad, executive chef, O Pedro.

Sugar-free

"We use an 80 per cent ripe Totapuri mango to make mango parmigiana with parmesan cheese and tomato. We grill the mango slice with pesto marination, which is layered with the parmigiana sauce and baked. Alphonso is very sweet to make such dishes with tomatoes.

We make sugar-free mango smoothies with Rajapuri mangoes, which when ripe, can naturally make the drink sweet. You can use Rajapuri to make desserts if you wish to use less sugar," says Vinay Hiwalkar, executive chef, All Elements Cafe and Home Decor.

At: 12th Road, Khar West.

Call: 64523999

Cost: '295 (smoothie)

Thai high

"Like India, Thailand too has a wide variety of mangoes, sweet and sour. The one used for sticky rice is called Ko Rong or dwarf mango. It's sweet and tangy and when you mix it with the mango sticky rice which has a creamy texture, the mango adds a good sweet and sour taste to it. Thai cooking also uses different mangoes for different dishes. The sweet ones are usually used as pulp for fresh juices.

Salads use both sour and sweet mangoes based on the traditional recipe. The sweet mango sticky rice is served as a dessert and is also eaten along with the main meal to balance the spices," says Neeti Goel, co-owner, Keiba.

available from April 13 at Keiba, Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Call: 7400066640

Cost: '395

Tangy does it

"Alphonso has a very sweet taste, whereas the Totapuri has a tanginess to it. We serve mahni from Himachal Pradesh, made with Totapuri, onions, chilli (powdered and chopped) and a little cardamom, and serve it with rice.

One should try making green chutney with raw Langda mango. It is extremely sour, retains the colour of the chutney and gives an interesting 'chatpata' taste. We also serve Telangana khaas paneer with a paste of Langda and mint sandwiched in between," says Sharique Bux, executive chef, Twenty Nine.

At: Twenty Nine, Kemps Corner

Call: 65052999

Cost: '295 (Mahni), '325 (Paneer)

Mango magic

Waiter, there's wasabi in my mango falooda! Other unique dishes at this bar include mango chaat made with crispy potato, Thai mango salad, and mango tart to end your meal.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

At: The Urban Foundry, Colaba

Call: 22870909

Go through a maze

Try a special mango dessert menu, which includes mango tart, short cakes, mango rich chocolate cake, macaroons, mousse cake, meringue, gataeu cake and other summer treats.

Time: 10 am to 11.30 pm

At: Deliciae Patisserie, Khar West

Call: 9029021260

Drink it up

This mango menu includes drinks such as chilli mango mojito, raw mangotini, raw mango margarita and dishes such as chilli mango ceviche (in pic) and grilled sole with mango salsa.

Till: 11 am to 11 pm

At: Raasta Bombay, Khar West

Call: 8655000811

