Mumbai Food: This nutella and dark chocolate festival promises sweet high

On offer are a wide range of new cheesecakes and croissants

Dark chocolate rose petal cake

If you love Nutella in all its avatars, this café in Bandra East is all set to take your passion to the next level with their chocolate and Nutella festival. On offer are a wide range of new cheesecakes and croissants. They will also be serving savoury snacks and dark chocolates. Known for cupcakes, they will be releasing new flavours such as the massive cupcake.



Graphic designers Chetna Morkhade and Nilofer Sajida Rehman

Apart from the sweet surprises, there will also be workshops, including one for upcoming food bloggers by Ankiet Gulabani. The popular blogger will be conducting a food-styling and smartphone workshop. “This workshop will be beneficial to all food bloggers as well as to anyone who likes to take aesthetically pleasing pictures of food,” Gulabani shares.



(From top) Dark chocolate raspberry tart, berry dark mousse with French biscuit and Nutella mini tart with mixed berry compote

The event will also feature a coffee painting workshop conducted by Me with a Pencil, an art and calligraphy platform founded by Chetna Morkhade and Nilofer Sajida Rehman.



Ankiet Gulabani

Till June 20

AT Elementaria Cafe, BKC, Bandra East.

Call 7738073812

Log on to insider.com

