Search

Mumbai Food: This nutella and dark chocolate festival promises sweet high

Jun 08, 2018, 08:00 IST | Noel D' Souza

On offer are a wide range of new cheesecakes and croissants

Mumbai Food: This nutella and dark chocolate festival promises sweet high
Dark chocolate rose petal cake

If you love Nutella in all its avatars, this café in Bandra East is all set to take your passion to the next level with their chocolate and Nutella festival. On offer are a wide range of new cheesecakes and croissants. They will also be serving savoury snacks and dark chocolates. Known for cupcakes, they will be releasing new flavours such as the massive cupcake.

Chetna Morkhade and Nilofer Sajida Rehman
Graphic designers Chetna Morkhade and Nilofer Sajida Rehman

Apart from the sweet surprises, there will also be workshops, including one for upcoming food bloggers by Ankiet Gulabani. The popular blogger will be conducting a food-styling and smartphone workshop. “This workshop will be beneficial to all food bloggers as well as to anyone who likes to take aesthetically pleasing pictures of food,” Gulabani shares.

Dark chocolate raspberry tart
(From top) Dark chocolate raspberry tart, berry dark mousse with French biscuit and Nutella mini tart with mixed berry compote

The event will also feature a coffee painting workshop conducted by Me with a Pencil, an art and calligraphy platform founded by Chetna Morkhade and Nilofer Sajida Rehman.

Ankiet Gulabani
Ankiet Gulabani

Till June 20
AT Elementaria Cafe, BKC, Bandra East.
Call 7738073812
Log on to insider.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sorabh Pant kicks off first edition of The Guide Connects

Tags

mumbai guidemumbai food