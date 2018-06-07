Mumbai food: Top three restaurant picks of the week

What's cooking?

Tawa delights

Pamper your taste buds with a special tawa menu that will complement this incoming gloomy weather. They have diverse vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from — gosht dilruba and paneer tawa to murg mallika and tawa jhinga (in pic). Apart from these blazing delights, you can enjoy mouth-watering chicken cheesy and zaffrani kebabs.

TIME: 11 am to 12 am

AT: Gulmurg, The Shalimar Hotel, August Kranti Marg, Cumbala Marg, Kemps Corner.

CALL: 66641029

Lavish luncheon

Care for lunch in a sports bar? Head here to Juhu to enjoy a tempting lunch buffet at pocket-friendly prices. You can choose from a multitude of combos that include soups, appetisers and main course options such as roasted pumpkin soup, ratatoullie, Caesar salad, magic 'shrooms', Pablo's quesadillas, and tandoori boas. End your meal with their signature brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.

TIME: 12 pm to 4 pm

AT: The Studs, Juhu.

CALL: 9820991864

Art meets alcohol

A trippy bar chain has expanded by spreading its wings to Thane. Living up to their USP of using unique themes, they have created an street art-themed space (3,000sq ft) with graffiti walls and several pop colour backgrounds, desi characters which make for Insta-worthy pictures.

TIME: 12 pm to 1.30 am

AT: The Bar Stock Exchange, Viviana Mall, Thane West.

CALL: 7208028555

