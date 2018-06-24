Mumbai Food: Try out new bistro in Juhu with its toytown look, quality food

A new bistro in Juhu with its toytown look and quality food is perfect for a date, a solo cuppa, and even a brunch with your bestie

Caribbean jerk peach hot sauce with crispy fried chicken. Pics/ Soutrik Chakraborty

We aren't looking forward to stepping out on a rainy Saturday afternoon, but for a soothing pastel-coloured cubbyhole on an otherwise busy and uninspiring stretch of Juhu that had been beckoning us ever since we spotted it a few weeks ago. And when we arrive at this quaint little bistro, The Peach Deli, with a tenor set somewhere in the retro boom of the '70s and equally in the hipsterdom of the '90s, what with its chic chairs, pop vibe, modernesque decor and little transparent bird feeders hanging from a lit-up white art installation in the shape of a tree — we are immediately in a better mood. We choose a table in the inviting and green al fresco section and our partner says, "This is such a great place for a date." We agree because while we are suckers for the no-frills food served on flimsy cutlery found in corner shops, there is something comforting about an aesthetically done eatery, too.



Pulled BBQ chicken burger. Pics/Soutrik Chakraborty





The staff is attentive, accommodating and prompt without being overbearing. We shift inside after realising that the insouciant buzzing of the mosquitoes may ruin our meal. Here, too, American pop music is playing at a civilised decibel enabling conversation and complementing the ambience. The service is thunderously quick. At first, we try the fresh peach and raspberry ice tea (Rs 190), which is light and not overtly sweet, and while we are fighting over the succulent piece of peach that adorns the glass, the pulled BBQ chicken burger (Rs 180) arrives. The chicken is soft and juicy and is tucked between soft multi-grain buns. The use of fresh cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce and melted cheese in thoughtful proportions makes the dish a simple-yet- appealing one. Hardly are we done with the burger, when the Caribbean jerk peach hot sauce with crispy fried fish (Rs 390) is served, along with a side of Mexican rice, stir-fried veggies, mashed potatoes and an extra helping of the sauce in a dispenser straight out of a Wes Anderson film. The zingy sauce awakens our taste buds with its unique flavour that is distinctly tangy and subtly spicy and sweet, while the fried basa is crunchy outside and

squidgy inside.

The rice, which is tossed with chopped veggies, goes well with the fish for it manages to retain its flavour without masking that of the fish. There isn't much to say about stir fried veggies but we'll say this — it wasn't a sad excuse of a side, in that the vegetables were intact and crunchy and not wilted or added in a hurry as an afterthought like they sometimes are. But we are not too happy with the mashed potatoes that are bland and not creamy.



Cajun prawn skewers

And while we are halfway into this, the star of the day shows up — the cajun prawns skewers (Rs 450) served with the same sides as the fish. The prawns are a tad chewier than we would have preferred. However, the sauce that it comes covered in more than makes up for this faux pas. Every bite explodes in our mouth with bouts of flavour. We can taste the cayenne, pepper and parsley and even imagine them being roasted in a huge pot.



Fresh peach and raspberry ice tea

We are full but you know what they say — there's always room for dessert. So, we call for the cheesecake of the day (Rs 190), which is blueberry-flavoured. This is unimpressive because the whipped cream in the filling completely overpowers the cream cheese. The base, too, is crumbly and fails to hold the dish together. We are at the close of this impromptu date when Rod Stewart comes on the speaker. He's singing, "I want to know; have you ever seen the rain? I want to know, Have you ever seen the rain; Comin' down on a sunny day?" and we are itching to croon back, "Yes, we have and we have also learnt to make the most of it."



Blueberry cheesecake

Time: 9.30 am to 12.30 am

At: Kings Apartment, Juhu Tara Road.

Call: 67424466

Peach Deli didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals.

