Mumbai Food: Two-week festival introduces you to the flavours of Bombay

food

A food festival hopes to introduce the city through its diverse flavours

Amritsari chole kulche

Satiate your craving for old-school Bombay signatures along with next-gen favourites at the ongoing Bombay to Mumbai festival. Tracing the diversity of the city's culinary landscape, the two-week food festival has been curated by chefs after they explored and ate with residents, shop owners and at Irani restaurants.



Fried prawns with thecha

The menu features signatures from over six historic parts of the city — Bandra's machchi kalwan bhat and Carter Road lamb chops, Girgaon's thalipeeth and wada or samosa pav, Dadar's chicken farcha, Mohammed Ali Road's chicken baida roti, and Qasim bhai ka custard, Sion Koliwada's Kapoor ki kulfi and double Mehra lassi, and Juhu Chowpatty's kaala chana kacchi kairi chaat and ragda pattice. "Our team has conducted extensive research to curate this menu. We've ensured our recipes are as authentic as possible.

This festival is an ode to the relentless spirit of the Mumbaikar, which is best represented as multicultural and multifaceted, like our cuisine," says Yash Advani of The Shalimar Hotel.

The restaurant will also have a Mumbai photo-lens wall with some intriguing shots that capture the essence of the city.

ON November 12 to 26 (lunch & dinner)

AT Gulmurg, The Shalimar Hotel, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner

CALL 66641000

Cost Rs 1,500 for two people

