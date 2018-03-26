Mumbai Food: What's new on restaurant menus

A pub chain has revamped its menu. It now serves an assortment of healthy food options, such as smart bhel salad, and more sinful items such as bbq chicken and mac and cheese. So grab a fork even as you grab a pint, and dig right in

Chicken after egg



A joint that specialises in egg dishes has just added chicken dishes to its fare. So even as you take a bite of their murgh patiala roll, remember that at least in this case, what came first is the egg, and not the chicken.

Timings 11 am to 3 am

Address Shop 4, Sarkar Corner, Azad Nagar, Andheri West.

Call 30151468

A mix and match



Timings 12 noon to 1 am

Address All Hoppipola outlets.

Call 30151106

Greens and beans



Summer is here, so cool yourself down with some healthy salad options at a SoBo eatery. The dishes feature fresh greens and beans like fava beans, rucola leaves, red quinoa, baby lettuce and tahini, all of which will help you beat the heat.

Timings 7 pm to 12.30 am

At Dine at The Quarter, Girgaum.

Call 8329110638

